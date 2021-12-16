Left Menu

Nokia's new solution simplifies gigabit broadband deployment in MDUs

Nokia today announced the launch of the Gigabit Connect solution that makes it easier for fiber network providers to deploy gigabit broadband services in hard-to-connect multi-dwelling-units (MDUs or apartment blocks) where the last leg connection is via twisted pair or coaxial cables.

Gigabit Connect builds on G.fast capabilities, a de facto fiber technology to deliver gigabit downlink and uplink speeds with low latency over the existing legacy cable infrastructure in the MDUs. The solution hides the complexity of G.fast, enabling the last leg connection to be managed as a fiber endpoint under a single pane of glass management interface.

"We estimate that 20% of MDUs are challenging for new fiber installations. Using G.fast over a building's existing cables goes a long way to solving the problem, but it can be a challenge for operators to build expertise in new technologies. With Gigabit Connect, we are hiding the complexity, enabling plug-and-play fiber deployment and on-going management as with any normal fiber line. Furthermore, consumers will experience the same speed and low-latency performance as standard fiber," said Sandy Motley, President, Fixed Networks at Nokia.

The Gigabit Connect solution can be deployed with no impact on existing network management and FTTH (Fiber to the Home) services. It is claimed to deliver the same speed and low-latency experience for the end user as full FTTH.

