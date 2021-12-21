(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be launching very soon in China along with other GT 2 series smartphones. Ahead of the official launch, the handset has reportedly made an appearance on the China Quality Certification Center (CQC).

The CQC listing reveals that the Realme GT 2 Pro will come with 65W fast-charging capability (via). The smartphone was previously spotted on China's 3C certification site, revealing support for 5G connectivity as well as 65W fast charging.

Realme GT 2 Pro: Specifications (expected)

The Realme GT 2 Pro is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. As per recent leaks and rumours, the handset will feature a 120Hz WQHD+ OLED display and a triple camera setup.

Realme recently introduced 'world's first innovations' on the GT 2 Pro. These include:

World's first 150-degree ultra-wide camera - The Realme GT 2 Pro's ultrawide camera will offer a 278% higher field-of-view (FOV) than the primary unit's 89-degree FOV.

- The Realme GT 2 Pro's ultrawide camera will offer a 278% higher field-of-view (FOV) than the primary unit's 89-degree FOV. World's first bio-based smartphone design - Dubbed as "Paper Tech Master Design", the new sustainability-focused design is inspired by paper. Realme has collaborated with renowned Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa for the new flagship smartphone.

- Dubbed as "Paper Tech Master Design", the new sustainability-focused design is inspired by paper. Realme has collaborated with renowned Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa for the new flagship smartphone. World's first ultra wide band HyperSmart antenna switching - This system employs 12 wrap-around antennas covering all sides of the smartphone, with the company claiming that the system supports mainstream bands in almost all directions with the same signal strength.

Additionally, the Realme GT Pro 2 will feature a Wi-Fi enhancer and 360-degree NFC support.

The #realmeGT2Pro will be the first Smartphone to be made of environment-friendly material! Unbelievable, right?Which impressed you better - the paper-texture design, or the innovative bio-based material?#realmeGT2series #InnovationForward pic.twitter.com/HW4IrWEFpn — realme (@realmeIndia) December 21, 2021

Update 1

The Realme GT 2 series is confirmed to launch in China on January 4, the company has confirmed.