US Visa Screening Reforms: Impact on H-1B and H-4 Applicants

Starting December 15, the US is expanding online presence reviews for H-1B and H-4 visa applicants globally as part of standard screening. This has led to delays for many applicants, especially from India, impacting scheduled visa interviews and return plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 21:47 IST
The United States Embassy in India announced an expansion of online presence reviews to cover all H-1B and H-4 visa applicants globally, starting December 15, as part of regular visa screening procedures. This significant step aims to curb the abuse of the H-1B program and ensure thorough vetting of applicants.

Amid these changes, many visa applicants have faced abrupt postponements of their scheduled interviews, leading to considerable delays. These setbacks are particularly affecting Indian professionals, one of the largest groups applying for H-1B visas, as they are now unable to return to the US until interviews are rescheduled.

The US Embassy's recent statements emphasize that obtaining a US visa is a privilege, not a right, and that visa issuance, along with related policies, remains a sovereign prerogative of the US Government. Despite these challenges, the Indian government continues to engage with the US to maintain secure and beneficial mobility frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

