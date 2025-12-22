Odisha Graft Scandal: Vigilance Raids Uncover Hidden Wealth
The Odisha vigilance department discovered alleged disproportionate assets in raids on Rabindra Kumar Barik, a junior accountant at OSCSC. Assets found include buildings, a market complex, bank deposits, and vehicles. Barik, employed since 1995, amassed substantial wealth despite a modest salary, prompting an investigation.
The Odisha vigilance department has uncovered suspected disproportionate assets belonging to a civil servant. The discoveries were made during raids conducted on Monday targeting properties linked to Rabindra Kumar Barik, a junior accountant with the Odisha State Civil Supply Corporation (OSCSC).
Vigilance teams scoured multiple locations associated with Barik, revealing four buildings, a market complex, substantial bank deposits, plots of land, and gold. These findings raised suspicions given Barik's long tenure since 1995, his rank, and his initially modest salary.
The raids also unearthed vehicles, cash, and household items collectively worth a significant amount. Barik, who has been posted in various districts over the decades, is now facing scrutiny over the accumulation of such assets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
