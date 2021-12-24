Ukraine lawmaker says prosecutor seeking arrest of former pres Poroshenko
The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's office has asked a court to arrest former president Petro Poroshenko on suspicion of high treason and financing of pro-Russian separatists, a lawmaker from Poroshenko's faction in parliament said on Friday.
"On Christmas Eve, the Prosecutor General office confirmed the information ... that the Prosecutor General had approved a motion to arrest Poroshenko with the possibility of bail set at 1 billion hryvnia ($37 million)," Iryna Gerashchenko said on Facebook.
The Prosecutor General's office declined to confirm Gerashchenko's claim.
