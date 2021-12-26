OnePlus 8 series gets December security patch with latest update

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are receiving a new software update - OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 - with the December 2021 Android security patch and a couple of bug fixes.

The update is rolling out to the global, Indian and North American units of the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. Below is the complete changelog for the OnePlus 8 series OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 update:

System

Optimized the UI display of Settings interface

Fixed the issue that Google Assistant and Gpay doesn't display as expected in the Setup Wizard

Fixed the low probability issue of WhatsApp crash

Updated Android security patch to 2021.12

As always, the OTA is incremental in nature, which means it will initially reach a limited number of users. A broader rollout will commence in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs. Head over to the phone's Settings > System > System updates to check for the update manually.

Builds

OnePlus 8

IN: 11.0.10.10.IN21DA

EU: 11.0.10.10.IN21BA

GLO: 11.0.10.10.IN21AA​

OnePlus 8 Pro

IN: 11.0.10.10.IN11DA

EU: 11.0.10.10.IN11BA

GLO: 11.0.10.10.IN11AA​

OnePlus 8 Pro: Specifications

The OnePlus 8 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

The handset features a quad rear camera setup with a main 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel "Color Filter" camera sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is fuelled by a 4,510mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T and Warp Charge 30 Wireless fast-charging.

OnePlus 8: Specifications

The OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

The handset houses a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, 2-megapixel secondary sensor and a 16-megapixel tertiary sensor.

It is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast-charging support.