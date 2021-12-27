Hero Lectro launches two new products

Hero Lectro, the electric cycles brand of Hero Cycles Ltd, on Monday launched two new products - F2i and F3i - priced at Rs 39,999 and Rs 40,999, respectively.

Designed in Hero Lectro's own R&D center, these e-cycles have a range of up to 35 km in one charge and are equipped with 7-speed gears, 100mm suspension, dual disc brakes, and Bluetooth connectivity, among other features, the company said in a statement Commenting on the launch, Hero Lectro CEO Aditya Munjal said, ''The addition of e-MTBs (mountain bikes) to our range of smart e-cycles is targeted towards a younger audience which is looking for adventure, fun, and fitness.'' The F2i and F3i e-MTBs come with a battery of 6.4Ah capacity and users can choose between four modes of operation - pedelec, throttle, cruise control, and manual. Thee-MTBs will be available for retail across Hero Lectro's network of over 600 dealers and online with Hero Lectro's e-commerce partners, the company said.

