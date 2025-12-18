Tragedy Strikes: Family Electrocuted by High-Tension Wire in Bihar

In a tragic accident in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, three family members lost their lives after being electrocuted by a high-tension wire. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. at Malkoni village under Phakuli police station jurisdiction.

Victims Chandeshwar Rai, 60, his son Mitthu Kumar, 25, and relative Vikki Kumar, 22, encountered the deadly wire, which was inexplicably lying on a field. Deputy SP Animesh Chandra Gyani reported that Rai initially came into contact with the wire, and the others were stricken while attempting rescue.

All three individuals died on the spot, highlighting the grave consequences of infrastructure negligence. Authorities are currently investigating further into how the dangerous wire came to be in such a perilous position.

(With inputs from agencies.)