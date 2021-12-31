Left Menu

BlackBerry ending support for these phones starting January 4, 2022

With the legacy services being terminated, these Blackberry devices will lack the ability to receive over the air provisioning updates. Additionally, applications including BlackBerry Link, BlackBerry Desktop Manager, and BlackBerry Blend will also have limited functionality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Waterloo | Updated: 31-12-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 11:07 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Canada

BlackBerry is ending support for devices running BlackBerry 10 software and BlackBerry OS starting January 4, 2022. More specifically, devices running the legacy services for BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier versions will no longer reliably function, including for data, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 functionality. the company recently confirmed in a post on the support page (via 9to5Mac).

"As a reminder, the legacy services for BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier versions will no longer be available after January 4, 2022. We thank our many loyal customers and partners over the years and invite you to learn more about how BlackBerry provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world," BlackBerry said.

As per the support page, BlackBerry devices running Android will not be impacted by the end of life (EOL) of infrastructure services unless they are receiving redirected email sent to a BlackBerry hosted email address or assigned an Enhanced Sim Based License (ESBL) or Identity Based License (IBL). However, users, both iOS and Android, will have to obtain a standard license to cover their use of BlackBerry Enterprise services with that device

If you are looking to back up your BlackBerry device content prior to the EOL date, head over to the support page to know the process.

