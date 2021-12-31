Here's a sneak peek into what's coming to PUBG: New State in 2022

The PUBG: NEW STATE team today provided a sneak peek at what it has planned for the multiplayer battle royale game in 2022. The team said that it is busy preparing a lot of new content, which is planned to be rolled out next year.

Thank you Survivors for all the love and support you've shown for PUBG: NEW STATE! 🙏We will strive to develop and provide an even better game in 2022.Read the full letter to learn more about our plans ahead: https://t.co/gcchPNiqcR#PUBGNEWSTATE #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/ffvfewcx7Z — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) December 31, 2021

Here's is a sneak peek at what you can expect from the game in 2022:

The first batch of major updates will be released in the first two months of 2022

A new Battleground will launch in mid-2022

The PUBG: NEW STATE team also provided a sneak peek of the upcoming map which you can see below:

Image Credit: PUBG: New State

PUBG: New State is also offering free Chicken Medals and Royale Chest crate tickets as a new year gift. You can redeem the coupon using code 'HAPPYNEWSTATE' between January 1, 2022 (Saturday), 00:00 UTC - January 10, 2022 (Monday), 23:59 UTC. For more information, you can head over to the official blog post.

"Although we have many updates and milestones in the works for next year, one of our biggest priorities in 2022 is to continue making updates and improvements so that we meet and exceed your expectations both on and off the Battlegrounds. If 2021 was the beginning of the new Battlegrounds, 2022 will be the year when we grow and build it… together," The PUBG: NEW STATE team wrote in a blog post on Friday.