Nokia G50 gets Android 12 update

Finnish mobile phone manufacturer HMD -- the parent company of Nokia has rolled out Android 12 update for its latest Nokia G50 smartphones.

ANI | Helsinki | Updated: 01-01-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 15:34 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Finnish mobile phone manufacturer HMD -- the parent company of Nokia has rolled out Android 12 update for its latest Nokia G50 smartphones. As per GSM Arena, the countries that will receive the update in the first wave are not yet confirmed by the company.

However, multiple reports reveal that the Nokia G50 has received Android 12 in Finland and some European nations. Reportedly, the Nokia G50's Android 12 update requires a download of 2.09 GB. It has version number V2.160 and comes with the November 2021 Android security patch. (ANI)

