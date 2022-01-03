Russia, China, Britain, U.S. and France say no one can win nuclear war
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-01-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 19:02 IST
- Country:
- Russia
China, Russia, Britain, the United States and France have agreed that a further spread of nuclear arms and a nuclear war should be avoided, according to a joint statement by the five nuclear states on the U.N. Security Council, published by the Kremlin on Monday.
"We declare there could be no winners in a nuclear war, it should never be started," the Russian-language version of the statement read.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- China
- United States
- Britain
- Kremlin
- U.N. Security Council
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Swiss extradite Kremlin-linked Russian businessman to United States
Swiss extradite Kremlin-linked Russian businessman to United States
Kremlin convinced WHO will approve Sputnik V vaccine within months -Ifax
Kremlin convinced WHO will approve Sputnik V vaccine within months -Ifax
Kremlin: still too early to assess West's reaction to security demands