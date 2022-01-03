India vs SA 2nd Test: Day 1 Scoreboard

Scoreboard on the opening day of the second Test between India and South Africa here on Monday.

India 1st Innings: K L Rahul c Rabada b Jansen 50 Mayank Agarwal c Verreynne b Jansen 26 Cheteshwar Pujara c Bavuma b Olivier 3 Ajinkya Rahane c Petersen b Olivier 0 Hanuma Vihari c van der Dussen b Rabada 20 Rishabh Pant c Verreynne b Jansen 17 Ravichandran Ashwin c Petersen b Jansen 46 Shardul Thakur c Petersen b Olivier 0 Mohammed Shami c & b Rabada 9 Jasprit Bumrah not out 14 Mohammed Siraj c Verreynne b Rabada 1 Extras: (B-8 LB-3 NB-5) 16 Total: (All out in 63.1 overs) 202 Fall of wickets: 1/36 2/49 3/49 4/91 5/116 6/156 7/157 8/185 9/187 10/202 Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 17.1-2-64-3, Duanne Olivier 17-1-64-3, Lungi Ngidi 11-4-26-0, Marco Jansen 17-5-31-4, Keshav Maharaj 1-0-6-0. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)