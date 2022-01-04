Left Menu

India vs SA 2nd Test: Tea Scoreboard

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 04-01-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 18:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Scoreboard at tea on day two of the second Test between India and South Africa here on Tuesday.

India 1st innings: 202 South Africa 1st innings: (Overnight 35/1) Dean Elgarc Pant b Thakur 28 Aiden Markram lbw b Shami 7 Keegan Petersen c Mayank Agarwal b Thakur 62 Rassie van der Dussen c Pant b Thakur 1 Temba Bavuma c Pant b Thakur 51 Kyle Verreynne lbw b Thakur 21 Marco Jansen not out 2 Kagiso Rabada c Siraj b Shami 0 Keshav Maharaj not out 11 Extras: (LB-3, W-3, NB-2) 8 Total: (For 7 wicket in 70 overs) 191 Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-88, 3-101, 4-102, 162-5, 177-6, 179-7.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 17-5-34-0 , Mohammed Shami 20-4-52-2, Mohammed Siraj 9.5-2-24-0, Shardul Thakur 13.1-3-43-5, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-1-35-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

