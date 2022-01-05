Left Menu

CES 2022: Qualcomm and Microsoft partner to accelerate AR adoption

The duo plans to collaborate across several initiatives including designing custom AR chips for power-efficient and lightweight AR glasses and integrating software like Microsoft Mesh and Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform.

At CES 2022, Qualcomm Technologies and Microsoft announced their partnership to expand and accelerate the adoption of augmented reality (AR) in both the consumer and enterprise sector.

"This collaboration reflects the next step in both companies' shared commitment to XR and the metaverse. We are thrilled to work with Microsoft to help expand and scale the adoption of AR hardware and software across the entire industry," said Hugo Swart, vice president and general manager of XR, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc."

The partnership recognizes Qualcomm's proven expertise in spatial computing, technology leadership and the desire to create transformative experiences for the next generation of headworn AR devices.

Commenting on the partnership, Ruben Caballero, corporate vice president, Mixed Reality, Microsoft, said, "With services like Microsoft Mesh, we are committed to delivering the safest and most comprehensive set of capabilities to power metaverses that blend the physical and digital worlds, ultimately delivering a shared sense of presence across devices. We look forward to working with Qualcomm Technologies to help the entire ecosystem unlock the promise of the metaverse."

