Left Menu

UK targets scientific ways to determine asylum seekers' age

Britain will seek to stop adults posing as children when claiming asylum by drawing up new scientific assessments to help determine an applicant's age, the government said on Wednesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-01-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 18:27 IST
UK targets scientific ways to determine asylum seekers' age
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain will seek to stop adults posing as children when claiming asylum by drawing up new scientific assessments to help determine an applicant's age, the government said on Wednesday. Adults were found to be posing as children in two thirds of claims disputed on the basis of age, the government said citing data from 1,696 cases in the year to September 2021.

"The practice of single grown adult men, masquerading as children claiming asylum is an appalling abuse of our system which we will end," interior minister Priti Patel said in a statement. A new committee will look at a range of scientific methods for determining age and assess their accuracy and reliability as well as considering medical and ethical issues.

The government said new checks would bring it into line with other European states which use x-ray and other medical scans to help assess a person's age.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022