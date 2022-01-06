Samsung Home Hub: A tablet-style device to manage smart home appliances

Samsung has launched a new tablet-style touchscreen device, Samsung Home Hub, to manage smart home appliances. Using AI and SmartThings, the device understands users' needs and automatically provide customized experiences.

Samsung Home Hub is an exclusive 8.4-inch tablet with two microphones and two speakers that let you hear notifications and give voice commands using Bixby.

At launch, Samsung Home Hub will be able to connect to every product within the SmartThings ecosystem and soon you will also have direct connectivity to other devices in your smart home system, such as your lights and door lock system, the South Korean firm said.

With the Samsung Home Hub, you can control a broad array of customized, AI-based SmartThings services that fall under the categories of Cooking, Clothing Care, Pet, Air, Energy and Home Care Wizard.

Samsung Home Hub brings seamless connectivity to the smart home and makes users' lives easier by understanding their preferences and setting their home devices and smart appliances up accordingly. The connectivity of our devices and the Samsung Home Hub's intuitive interface allow everyone in the home to get through their to-do list quickly. Hyesoon Yang, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience at the Digital Appliances Business of Samsung Electronics.

The Samsung Home Hub will be available in Korea in March 2022 and thereafter expand globally.