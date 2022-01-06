Left Menu

Samsung Home Hub: A tablet-style device to manage smart home appliances

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 06-01-2022 10:01 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 10:01 IST
Samsung Home Hub: A tablet-style device to manage smart home appliances
Image Credit: Samsung
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

Samsung has launched a new tablet-style touchscreen device, Samsung Home Hub, to manage smart home appliances. Using AI and SmartThings, the device understands users' needs and automatically provide customized experiences.

Samsung Home Hub is an exclusive 8.4-inch tablet with two microphones and two speakers that let you hear notifications and give voice commands using Bixby.

At launch, Samsung Home Hub will be able to connect to every product within the SmartThings ecosystem and soon you will also have direct connectivity to other devices in your smart home system, such as your lights and door lock system, the South Korean firm said.

With the Samsung Home Hub, you can control a broad array of customized, AI-based SmartThings services that fall under the categories of Cooking, Clothing Care, Pet, Air, Energy and Home Care Wizard.

Samsung Home Hub brings seamless connectivity to the smart home and makes users' lives easier by understanding their preferences and setting their home devices and smart appliances up accordingly. The connectivity of our devices and the Samsung Home Hub's intuitive interface allow everyone in the home to get through their to-do list quickly.

Hyesoon Yang, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience at the Digital Appliances Business of Samsung Electronics.

The Samsung Home Hub will be available in Korea in March 2022 and thereafter expand globally.

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022