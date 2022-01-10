Motorola Launches the moto g71 5G, Introducing Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 695 5G in India, with a 6.4” AMOLED Display, 13 5G Bands & More at Just Rs. 18,999

• Motorola brings the latest and incredibly powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 695 5G processor in moto g71 5G, becoming the first smartphone to introduce this chipset to Indian customers.

• The moto g71 5G is powered with True 5G connectivity having 13 5G Bands - the highest number of bands available in any smartphone, making it truly future-ready.

• g71 5G is also the only 5G Smartphone in India to offer an AMOLED FHD+ display at this price point.

• The smartphone comes with Motorola's signature Business Grade Security solution - ''ThinkShield for Mobile'' and a Bloatware-free & Ad-free Near-Stock Android experience • Other key features include a massive 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, 50MP Quad Function Camera, Stylish yet compact, and lightweight design & brilliant connectivity with 3 Carrier Aggregatio006E • The moto g71 5G will be available at just Rs. 18,999 from 19th January 2022, 12 PM onwards Today, Motorola launched the brand-new moto g71 5G, a smartphone powered with a blazing-fast performance from the latest and India's first Snapdragon 695 5G processor, 13 5G Bands for True 5G connectivity and a brilliant 6.4" AMOLED FHD+ Display.

Priced at just Rs.18,999, moto g71 5G is the only 5G smartphone in the sub-20K segment to offer an AMOLED FHD+ display along with the maximum - 13 5G bands.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 695 5G processor comes with QC Adreno 619 6nm GPU Architecture with GPU Speed up to 975MHz. The chipset outperforms on popular benchmarks like AnTuTu*(v9 – 390K+) & Geek Bench (Single Core* – 700+ | Multicore* – 2550+) making it the fastest 5G processor in the sub 20K segment in India. (*Source – Internal Testing & Nanoreview.net) Motorola's proprietary ''ThinkShield for Mobile'' gives business-grade security to the smartphone along with its signature ad-free, bloatware-free, near-Stock Android experience.

This brand-new smartphone also boasts a powerful 50MP quad function camera system, and a 5000 mAh battery with a 33W TurboPower charger that keeps the user going strong all day.1 Further, with 3 Carrier Aggregation, 4X4 MIMO, and NFC, get the best-in-class connectivity and blazing-fast data speeds even on 4G networks.

A detailed overview of the features is given below: India's first smartphone powered by Snapdragon™ 695 5G mobile platform Connect, create, and collaborate with ease. With a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 695 5G processor that gives you blazing fast performance, you'll enjoy the smooth, responsive performance in everything from gaming to photo editing to multitasking and more.

Switchback and forth between apps eﬀortlessly. With 6 GB of the latest generation LPDDR4X memory, your apps and information stay ready in the background, so everything runs smoothly.

Never give storage a second thought. With 128 GB built-in, you have tons of room for photos, movies, songs, apps, and games. * True 5G with 13 global 5G Band Support The moto g71 5G boasts 13 5G bands - the maximum 5G network band support in the sub-20K segment, ensuring that the consumers are truly future-ready for 5G connectivity in India.

Brilliant 6.4" AMOLED FHD+ Display Give your favorite shows and movies the brilliant screen they deserve. The 6.4'' AMOLED FHD+ display with 409 PPI and brightness up to 700 nits, delivers clear images and darker blacks for outstanding brightness and contrast. With a 25% larger range of color thanks to DCI-P3, images appear vibrant and true to life.5 And Full HD+ resolution ensures that photos and videos look remarkably sharp and detailed.

Business Grade Security with ThinkShield for Mobile Since security is paramount to our consumers; hence, it means everything to us. ThinkShield for Mobile offers enhanced protection at every level from the factory to the phone, a secured chain of trust, and additional security certifications.

5000 mAh Battery with 33W charging Fuel up fast with the blazing speed of TurboPower™ 33 charging. Then work and play to your heart's content for 30 hours thanks to the 5000 mAh battery.1 50 MP Quad Function Camera System Take sharper low-light photos, epic ultra-wide-angle shots, professional-looking portraits, and incredibly detailed close-ups. Whatever the moment, there's a camera ready to capture it.

50 MP Main Camera with Quad Pixel technology Look great in any light Make sure the ones that matter always look their best. The 50 MP sensor gives you super clear shots in any light. And with Quad Pixel technology, you get 4x better low light sensitivity for sharper, more vibrant photos.

8MP Ultrawide + Depth sensor Two views from a single sensor One advanced sensor. Two amazing perspectives. The118º ultra-wide-angle lens ﬁts 4x more in the frame compared to a standard 78º lens.6 The depth sensor works with the main camera to blur the background automatically for professional-looking portraits.

Dedicated Macro Vision camera Explore up close The dedicated Macro Vision camera brings you closer to your subject, so you see the tiny details you'd otherwise miss using a standard lens. Whether it's a nature shot or a miniature detail, get super close to your subject and capture it all. Storage 128 GB built-in storage3 Hold everything Never give storage a second thought. With 128 GB built-in, you have tons of room for photos, movies, songs, apps, and games.3 Design Elegant, eye-catching design Beautifully designed, through and through.

Inspired by the absolute best in premium design, the moto g71 5G features a curved body with rounded corners so it looks as good as it feels. Choose the color that suits you best, whether that's Neptune Green or Arctic Blue.

IP52 Water-repellent design4 Don't let spills or splashes get in the way. Whether you're going for a run or taking a call in the rain, a water-repellent design keeps your phone protected.4 Ad-free, Bloatware-free near-stock Android 11 Run a cleaner version of Android with no clunky software skins or duplicate apps to get in your way. Just a super simple UI you'll love.

My UX & Moto Gestures With My UX, your phone works the way you want. Control it with simple gestures, customize your entertainment settings and create a look that's one in a million. The new My UX. It's all you.

Availability & Pricing Moto g71 5G will be available with 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage in two beautiful color variants: Neptune Green & Arctic Blue.

The new moto g71 5G will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart starting 19th Jan, 12PM at an incredible price of just Rs. 18,999! For more details, please visit: https://www.flipkart.com/moto-g71-5g-coming-soon-5gd8-9ru4-store?param=7843&pageUID=1641637083562 LEGAL AND DISCLAIMERS [General] Certain features, functionality, and product speciﬁcations may be network dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo have registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2021 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

for BTL takeaway materials and website MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2021 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

Packaging/Manual Designed and manufactured by/for Motorola Mobility LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lenovo.

If UI screen is shown： Screen images simulated. Phone UI for illustration purposes only, and subject to change.

[Trademarks statement] If Qualcomm trademark attribution statement is needed： Qualcomm Snapdragon™ is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Snapdragon™ are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

If Dolby trademark attribution statement is needed： Dolby, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Manufactured under license from Dolby Laboratories. Conﬁdential unpublished works. Copyright © 2012-2021 Dolby Laboratories. All rights reserved.

[Notes] *Alternate version for LATAM 1[Battery and charger] Battery life All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user-tested across a mixed-use proﬁle (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

for BTL non-takeaway materials Based on the median user-tested across a mixed-use proﬁle (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary.

for BTL reduced space materials Based on a median mixed usage proﬁle, actual battery life will vary.

NOTE: Only use when not using the charging disclaimer.

Charger Battery must be substantially depleted; charging rate slows as charging progress. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user-tested across a mixed-use proﬁle (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

for BTL non-takeaway materials Battery must be substantially depleted; the charging rate slows as charging progress. Based on the median user-tested across a mixed-use proﬁle (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary.

NOTE: The charging disclaimer covers both battery usage and charging claims.

Use cases Battery life claims are approximate and based on optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

2[5G] 5G service available with 5G plan. 5G network coverage required; available only in select areas; device not compatible with all 5G networks. Contact your service provider for details.

3[Built-in storage] Available user storage is less due to many factors, including operating system, software, and functions utilizing part of this capacity; may change with software updates.

4[Water Repellent] Water-repellent design creates a barrier to help protect against moderate exposure to water such as accidental spills, splashes, or light rain. Not designed to be submersed in water, or exposed to pressurized water, or other liquids; may diminish over time. Not waterproof.

5[DCI-P3 Color Space] Compared to phones with sRBG color space; based on the use of DCI-P3 color space with 25% larger color gamut than sRBG.

6[Wide angle lens] Compared to the measured area of a standard 78° (FOV) camera in the same aspect ratio.

7[Auto smile capture] Auto smile capture can recognize up to 5 faces/people in the same frame.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Priced at just Rs. 18,999, the moto g71 5G will exclusively be on sale on Flipkart from January 19, 2022, 12 PM onwards To View the Video, Click on the Link Below: #GoAllIn with #motog71 5G

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)