Census 2027: New Delhi Embarks on Innovative Self-Enumeration Drive
New Delhi begins the Census 2027 self-enumeration exercise in NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board areas, starting with key constitutional figures. This process introduces a secure online portal for data submission in advance of the Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) phase, ensuring efficient data collection across designated urban sectors.
- Country:
- India
New Delhi is set to commence its pioneering self-enumeration exercise for Census 2027. The initiative will begin within the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantonment Board areas, initially involving the President, Prime Minister, and other high-ranking officials.
This innovative approach, part of India's 16th Census, allows citizens to provide information online via a secure Census portal. The process precedes the traditional Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) phase.
Physical enumeration will follow in designated 30-day periods across various city regions, coordinated by the Delhi Census Commissioner and aided by district magistrates and specialized personnel.
(With inputs from agencies.)