Census 2027: New Delhi Embarks on Innovative Self-Enumeration Drive

New Delhi is set to commence its pioneering self-enumeration exercise for Census 2027. The initiative will begin within the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantonment Board areas, initially involving the President, Prime Minister, and other high-ranking officials.

This innovative approach, part of India's 16th Census, allows citizens to provide information online via a secure Census portal. The process precedes the traditional Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) phase.

Physical enumeration will follow in designated 30-day periods across various city regions, coordinated by the Delhi Census Commissioner and aided by district magistrates and specialized personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)