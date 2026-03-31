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Census 2027: New Delhi Embarks on Innovative Self-Enumeration Drive

New Delhi begins the Census 2027 self-enumeration exercise in NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board areas, starting with key constitutional figures. This process introduces a secure online portal for data submission in advance of the Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) phase, ensuring efficient data collection across designated urban sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:44 IST
Census 2027: New Delhi Embarks on Innovative Self-Enumeration Drive
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New Delhi is set to commence its pioneering self-enumeration exercise for Census 2027. The initiative will begin within the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantonment Board areas, initially involving the President, Prime Minister, and other high-ranking officials.

This innovative approach, part of India's 16th Census, allows citizens to provide information online via a secure Census portal. The process precedes the traditional Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) phase.

Physical enumeration will follow in designated 30-day periods across various city regions, coordinated by the Delhi Census Commissioner and aided by district magistrates and specialized personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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