Shakti: Empowering Women Through Art in New Delhi

The New Delhi Municipal Council has announced plans to institutionalize its women-focused art workshop, 'Shakti', as an annual cultural event.

This announcement follows the success of a five-day workshop organized in collaboration with Triveni Kala Sangam, showcasing works by 20 women artists from across India.

Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal highlighted the initiative as a dynamic platform to amplify women's voices and announced plans for a new sculpture park at Nehru Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)