Left Menu

Shakti: Empowering Women Through Art in New Delhi

The New Delhi Municipal Council has announced that its women-focused art workshop 'Shakti' will become an annual cultural event. The initiative aims to promote feminine power, identity, and resilience through art. Additionally, plans for a sculpture park at Nehru Park were also revealed, fostering dialogue on empowerment and inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:31 IST
Shakti: Empowering Women Through Art in New Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Municipal Council has announced plans to institutionalize its women-focused art workshop, 'Shakti', as an annual cultural event.

This announcement follows the success of a five-day workshop organized in collaboration with Triveni Kala Sangam, showcasing works by 20 women artists from across India.

Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal highlighted the initiative as a dynamic platform to amplify women's voices and announced plans for a new sculpture park at Nehru Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protest Against Forced Conversions of Hindu Girls in Sindh

Protest Against Forced Conversions of Hindu Girls in Sindh

 Pakistan
2
Palaniswami Promises Change: AIADMK's Vision for Tamil Nadu

Palaniswami Promises Change: AIADMK's Vision for Tamil Nadu

 India
3
God Squad Grants Controversial Exemption for Gulf Drilling

God Squad Grants Controversial Exemption for Gulf Drilling

 Global
4
Legal Battle Over Jet Insurance: Insurers Vs. AerCap

Legal Battle Over Jet Insurance: Insurers Vs. AerCap

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026