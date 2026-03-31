Shakti: Empowering Women Through Art in New Delhi
The New Delhi Municipal Council has announced that its women-focused art workshop 'Shakti' will become an annual cultural event. The initiative aims to promote feminine power, identity, and resilience through art. Additionally, plans for a sculpture park at Nehru Park were also revealed, fostering dialogue on empowerment and inclusion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:31 IST
- Country:
- India
The New Delhi Municipal Council has announced plans to institutionalize its women-focused art workshop, 'Shakti', as an annual cultural event.
This announcement follows the success of a five-day workshop organized in collaboration with Triveni Kala Sangam, showcasing works by 20 women artists from across India.
Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal highlighted the initiative as a dynamic platform to amplify women's voices and announced plans for a new sculpture park at Nehru Park.
(With inputs from agencies.)