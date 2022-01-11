Left Menu

Google Classroom now lets you export grades to Follett Aspen SIS

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 11-01-2022 09:32 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 09:32 IST
Image Credit: Google Workspace
  • Country:
  • United States

Google Classroom has added the ability for teachers to export their grades to Follett Aspen, a third-party Student Information System (SIS). This functionality is only available to users in the United States and Canada.

Grade export will help teachers save time and duplicative work by keeping their SIS in sync with fewer manual steps. Google defines grade export as a one-way information push that allows:

  • Admins to establish a connection between their district SIS and Google Classroom, and configure export settings that apply to Google Classroom teachers.
  • Teachers to manually link new or existing Google Classroom classes to their SIS, and push returned assignments and grades from Google Classroom.

To export grades to your SIS, follow these steps:

  • Go to classroom.google.com
  • Click the class Grades
  • At the top right, click SIS export.
  • Grades export for any classwork with a checked box. For any grades, you don't want to export, uncheck the box.
  • Click SIS export.

You can also check the status after exporting grades.

  • Go to classroom.google.com
  • Click the class > Grades.
  • Next to SIS export, click the Down arrow > Last export details.

The Google Classroom grade export functionality is available as a core service to Google Workspace Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Education Plus and not to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

