No surprise if Russia spreads disinformation after talks with U.S. -State Dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2022 01:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 01:05 IST
No one should be surprised if Russia spreads disinformation about commitments that have not been made after talks with the United States, or if it instigates something as a pretext for more destabilization in Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday.
"We urge everyone not to fall for Moscow's continuing disinformation," Price told reporters, adding the U.S. is comparing notes with its allies to figure out how best to continue dialogue with Moscow regarding Ukraine.
