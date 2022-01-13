Google Meet live translated captions now generally available to Workspace users

Google has announced the general availability of live translated captions in Google Meet on the web and mobile devices. Meanwhile, beta will remain open for the next several months, which means participants will be able to use the feature if the meeting is organized by a user in beta or an eligible Google Workspace edition.

With this feature, you can translate English meetings to French, German, Portuguese and Spanish.

"Translated captions help make Google Meet video calls more inclusive and collaborative by removing language proficiency barriers. When meeting participants consume content in their preferred language, this helps equalize information sharing, learning, and collaboration and ensures your meetings are as effective as possible for everyone," Google said.

For end-users, the live translated captions feature will be available by default and can be enabled in Google Meet on the web by going to Settings > Captions > Translated captions or on mobile by going to Settings > Captions > Live Captions > Translation Language.

The feature is available only to meetings organized by Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Google Workspace for Education Plus customers.

Google Meet live translated captions will not be available to meetings organized by Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Enterprise Essentials, Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals, Google Workspace for Education Standard, Frontline, and Nonprofits, G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as Google Workspace Individual customers or users with personal Google Accounts.