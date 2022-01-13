Optimism for tech high among frontline workers in India: Microsoft report

Frontline workers in India are optimistic about the job opportunities that technology creates, says a new report by Microsoft, which reveals insights, challenges, and opportunities for frontline workers across industries.

In this report, frontline workers are defined as those that were required to work in-person or on-site in a physical space, and do not perform any work remotely.

Across our research in the Work Trend Index, there are clear signals about the opportunity to align business outcomes with the wellbeing and growth of frontline employees. It's encouraging to see that technology can help at this inflection point. Rajiv Sodhi, COO, Microsoft India.

Below are the key findings of the report:

Tech optimism

88% of frontline workers are excited about the job opportunities that technology creates.

Tech also ranks high (64%) on the list of factors that could help reduce work-related stress, just behind better pay (67%) but ahead of flexible schedules (60%).

64% of respondents say they even value technological tools over mental health support and wellness benefits.

According to the report, there has been a 400% surge in monthly Microsoft Teams usage globally from March 2020 to November 2021.

Tech equity and training gap

21% percent of Indian frontline workers say they do not have the right technological tools to do their job effectively.

Six in 10 frontline workers worry that they could lose their jobs if they don't adapt to new tech

Many of the workers, who have access to digital tools, haven't been properly trained in how to use them: 56% have had to adapt to using digital tools on the fly.

Frontline workers are at an inflection point

Frontline workers in India cited the following top three reasons for considering a job change:

to make more money

to look for a position to develop new skills

for better employee benefits

A culture of caring is the new currency on the frontline

According to the report, the COVID-19 pandemic has strengthened ties between employees, but their connections to leadership and company culture are weak.

86% of frontline workers in India report that they "feel very bonded to co-workers because of shared stresses brought on by the pandemic.

66% of frontline workers say that leadership does not prioritize building workplace culture.

65% of workers say messages from leadership don't make it to them.

17% of frontline workers feel their voice is not being heard when communicating workplace issues.

23% of frontline workers in non-management positions don't feel valued as employees, and many workers (65%) wish more was being done to help with physical exhaustion or to support mental health (64%).

The Work Trend Index report also provides recommendations to balance business outcomes with the health and wellbeing of employees and also highlights the opportunity for technology to help ease the burden on essential workers.