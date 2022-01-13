Oppo A74 5G gets Android 12-based ColorOS 12 stable update in India

The Oppo A74 5G has started receiving the ColorOS 12 stable update, the latest version of the company's custom Android skin. Based on Android 12, the update arrives with firmware version C.29 and is currently rolling out to users in India.

Before upgrading to the latest version, make sure that your device is updated to the latest official version of ColorOS 11. The ColorOS 12 stable update will be released on a batch-by-batch basis, meaning it will take some time for all users to receive it.

To apply for the official version, go to Settings > Software Updates > tap the gear icon on the top > Trial Version.

For more details, head over to the Oppo Community.

Oppo A74 5G: Specifications

The Oppo A74 5G comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the handset has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage

In terms of optics, the phone houses a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, followed by a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video chatting.

The Oppo A74 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For biometric authentication, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.