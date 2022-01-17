Left Menu

'Grama One' offering govt services for citizens to be launched in 12 districts on Republic Day: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the ambitious Grama One programme that is aimed at providing services of various departments at the citizens doorsteps would be a reality from Republic Day in rural areas of 12 districts.Bommai had held a virtual meeting to review the preparations for the launch of the programme.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-01-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 23:07 IST
'Grama One' offering govt services for citizens to be launched in 12 districts on Republic Day: Karnataka CM
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the ambitious 'Grama One' programme that is aimed at providing services of various departments at the citizens' doorsteps would be a reality from Republic Day in rural areas of 12 districts.

Bommai had held a virtual meeting to review the preparations for the launch of the programme. It would be implemented in 12 districts of the state from January 26. About 3,000 'Grama One' service centres would be opened for the purpose, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

Speaking at the virtual meeting, Bommai said it would be launched in 12 districts for now and the programme would later cover all the districts in the coming days. He instructed the officials to ensure that services of prominent departments should be made easily available for people in rural areas.

The districts where it will be launched on January 26 are Bidar, Koppal, Ballari, Belagavi, Haveri, Vijayapura, Davangere, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Chikkamagaluru, Udupi and Kodagu districts.

About 100 services related to revenue, food, health and labour departments would be available through 'Grama One' service centres. These centres would be provided with uninterrupted power and internet connectivity, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
3
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global
4
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022