Israel completes flight test of Arrow weapons system
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-01-2022 10:16 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 10:13 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israel's defence ministry said on Tuesday it had completed a planned flight test of the Arrow weapons system, and would release further test details throughout the day.
Last year, Israel r said it was developing a new ballistic missile shield, the Arrow-4, with the United States.
Its Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 interceptors are already operational as part of a multi-layered system to destroy incoming missiles in the atmosphere and in space.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- defence ministry
- Israel
- Arrow
Advertisement