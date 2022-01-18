Left Menu

Israel completes flight test of Arrow weapons system

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-01-2022 10:16 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 10:13 IST
Israel completes flight test of Arrow weapons system
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Israel's defence ministry said on Tuesday it had completed a planned flight test of the Arrow weapons system, and would release further test details throughout the day.

Last year, Israel r said it was developing a new ballistic missile shield, the Arrow-4, with the United States.

Its Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 interceptors are already operational as part of a multi-layered system to destroy incoming missiles in the atmosphere and in space.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

