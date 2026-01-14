Left Menu

China's Record Trade Surplus: A Double-Edged Sword

In 2025, China's trade surplus soared to approximately USD 1.2 trillion, driven by rising exports, despite geopolitical tensions. The year saw a 20% increase from 2024's surplus. Economists predict exports will bolster China's economy, but there are concerns about potential impacts on global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 14-01-2026 09:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 09:28 IST
China's trade surplus reached an unprecedented USD 1.2 trillion in 2025, with December's exports exceeding forecasts, according to government announcements on Wednesday.

The customs data indicated a 20% growth in the surplus compared to the previous year, with exports hitting USD 3.77 trillion against imports of USD 2.58 trillion. December exports saw a rise of 6.6%, surprising economists, and outpacing November's 5.9% increase, while imports grew by 5.7% year-on-year, up from November's 1.9%.

Economists, including Jacqueline Rong from BNP Paribas, anticipate exports to continue fueling China's economic growth into 2026, despite ongoing trade tensions and a decline in exports to the US. However, concerns mount over a possible influx of cheap imports affecting local industries globally. The International Monetary Fund has urged China to rectify economic disparities and enhance domestic consumption and investment.

