China's Record Trade Surplus: A Double-Edged Sword

China's trade surplus reached an unprecedented USD 1.2 trillion in 2025, with December's exports exceeding forecasts, according to government announcements on Wednesday.

The customs data indicated a 20% growth in the surplus compared to the previous year, with exports hitting USD 3.77 trillion against imports of USD 2.58 trillion. December exports saw a rise of 6.6%, surprising economists, and outpacing November's 5.9% increase, while imports grew by 5.7% year-on-year, up from November's 1.9%.

Economists, including Jacqueline Rong from BNP Paribas, anticipate exports to continue fueling China's economic growth into 2026, despite ongoing trade tensions and a decline in exports to the US. However, concerns mount over a possible influx of cheap imports affecting local industries globally. The International Monetary Fund has urged China to rectify economic disparities and enhance domestic consumption and investment.

