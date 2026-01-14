Tragedy on the Tracks: Crane Collapse Derails Train in Thailand

A tragic accident has unfolded on the railways of Thailand, as a train traveling from Bangkok to the northeast was derailed by a construction crane. The deadly incident has left at least five passengers dead and over 30 injured, Thai police have confirmed.

The accident occurred on Wednesday morning in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province. A crane involved in a high-speed rail project collapsed, impacting a train bound for Ubon Ratchathani and leading to its derailment. The train briefly caught fire after the impact, but the blaze was swiftly extinguished.

Rescue efforts are currently underway to assist the injured and investigate the full circumstances of the crane's collapse. Authorities remain on the scene in a bid to ensure passenger safety and restore normal operations as soon as possible.

