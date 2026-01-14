Left Menu

Tragedy on the Tracks: Crane Collapse Derails Train in Thailand

A construction crane fell onto a train in Thailand's Sikhio district, leading to a derailment that claimed at least five lives and injured 30 others. The train was traveling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani when the accident occurred, with rescue operations continuing following the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 14-01-2026 09:34 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 09:34 IST
Tragedy on the Tracks: Crane Collapse Derails Train in Thailand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

A tragic accident has unfolded on the railways of Thailand, as a train traveling from Bangkok to the northeast was derailed by a construction crane. The deadly incident has left at least five passengers dead and over 30 injured, Thai police have confirmed.

The accident occurred on Wednesday morning in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province. A crane involved in a high-speed rail project collapsed, impacting a train bound for Ubon Ratchathani and leading to its derailment. The train briefly caught fire after the impact, but the blaze was swiftly extinguished.

Rescue efforts are currently underway to assist the injured and investigate the full circumstances of the crane's collapse. Authorities remain on the scene in a bid to ensure passenger safety and restore normal operations as soon as possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Saks Global's Bankruptcy: A Luxury Retail Giant's Fall

Saks Global's Bankruptcy: A Luxury Retail Giant's Fall

 Global
2
Iran's Ongoing Unrest: First Protester Faces Execution Amid Global Outcry

Iran's Ongoing Unrest: First Protester Faces Execution Amid Global Outcry

 Iran
3
Global Reactions Intensify Amid Iran's Violent Crackdown on Protesters

Global Reactions Intensify Amid Iran's Violent Crackdown on Protesters

 Finland
4
Kerala Political Protests Intensify Amid Controversial MLA Custody

Kerala Political Protests Intensify Amid Controversial MLA Custody

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026