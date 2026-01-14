Álvaro Arbeloa's New Era: Leading Real Madrid with His Own Style
Álvaro Arbeloa, appointed as Real Madrid’s new coach, aims to establish his own style inspired by José Mourinho. Despite squad challenges and high expectations, Arbeloa is focused on fostering player happiness and ambition. The transition follows Xabi Alonso’s departure, marking a new chapter in Madrid's coaching history.
- Country:
- Spain
Álvaro Arbeloa has taken the reins as Real Madrid's new coach, announcing intentions to chart his own course despite being influenced by legendary mentor José Mourinho. With a focus on nurturing players' joy and ambition, Arbeloa is poised for his first significant coaching challenge.
Arbeloa steps in following the exit of Xabi Alonso, who struggled during his tenure. Despite Alonso's camaraderie with team figures, his departure by mutual agreement marks a strategic shift for the club. Notably, Arbeloa inherits complex dynamics, with key players like Vinícius Jr. and Jude Bellingham eager for success.
The transition comes as Real Madrid trails key rivals in both La Liga and the Champions League. Enthusiastically discussing challenges ahead, Arbeloa underlines maintaining club values and is prepared to tackle pressure head-on in pursuit of glory. The team is set to face Albacete in the Copa del Rey round of 16.
