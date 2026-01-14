Left Menu

Álvaro Arbeloa's New Era: Leading Real Madrid with His Own Style

Álvaro Arbeloa, appointed as Real Madrid’s new coach, aims to establish his own style inspired by José Mourinho. Despite squad challenges and high expectations, Arbeloa is focused on fostering player happiness and ambition. The transition follows Xabi Alonso’s departure, marking a new chapter in Madrid's coaching history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 14-01-2026 09:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 09:28 IST
Álvaro Arbeloa's New Era: Leading Real Madrid with His Own Style
  • Country:
  • Spain

Álvaro Arbeloa has taken the reins as Real Madrid's new coach, announcing intentions to chart his own course despite being influenced by legendary mentor José Mourinho. With a focus on nurturing players' joy and ambition, Arbeloa is poised for his first significant coaching challenge.

Arbeloa steps in following the exit of Xabi Alonso, who struggled during his tenure. Despite Alonso's camaraderie with team figures, his departure by mutual agreement marks a strategic shift for the club. Notably, Arbeloa inherits complex dynamics, with key players like Vinícius Jr. and Jude Bellingham eager for success.

The transition comes as Real Madrid trails key rivals in both La Liga and the Champions League. Enthusiastically discussing challenges ahead, Arbeloa underlines maintaining club values and is prepared to tackle pressure head-on in pursuit of glory. The team is set to face Albacete in the Copa del Rey round of 16.

TRENDING

1
Severe Fog Halts Flights: Chennai Airport Grapples with Low Visibility

Severe Fog Halts Flights: Chennai Airport Grapples with Low Visibility

 India
2
Trump's Turmoil: A Presidency Defying Convention

Trump's Turmoil: A Presidency Defying Convention

 Global
3
Verified Deaths During Iran Protests: A Human Rights Report

Verified Deaths During Iran Protests: A Human Rights Report

 Global
4
Geopolitical Tensions and Tariff Concerns Weigh Down Indian Markets

Geopolitical Tensions and Tariff Concerns Weigh Down Indian Markets

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026