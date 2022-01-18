DOT revises policy for issue/renewal of NOC for sale/rent of Global Calling Cards of Foreign Operators in India

As part of the policy reforms initiated in telecom sector, the Department of Telecom (DOT) has issued the "Revised terms & conditions for issue/renewal of NOC for sale/rent of International Roaming SIM Cards/ Global Calling Cards of Foreign Operators in India". The revised terms & conditions have been finalized by DoT after deliberations on the Suo-motu Recommendations of TRAI on Sale/rent of International Roaming SIM Cards/ Global Calling Cards of foreign operators in India. The revised terms & conditions strengthens the mechanism to protect the interests of the Indian public visiting abroad and also streamlines the procedures in line with the other licenses/registrations.

The revised policy mandates the NOC holders to make provision for providing information regarding customer care service, contact details, escalation matrix, itemised bills, information related to tariff plans, services offered, etc. Provision has also been made to strengthen Billing and consumer grievance redressal mechanism to facilitate time bound resolution of grievance by the NOC holders with provision for Appellate Authority in DOT.

Further, the revised policy also streamlines the application process/ other procedures for the NOC holders in line with the other licenses/ registrations etc. in the DOT and to facilitate the resolution/ management of the issues of the NOCs holders.

(With Inputs from PIB)