Left Menu

DOT revises policy for issue/renewal of NOC for sale/rent of Global Calling Cards of Foreign Operators in India

The revised terms & conditions strengthens the mechanism to protect the interests of the Indian public visiting abroad and also streamlines the procedures in line with the other licenses/registrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 15:08 IST
DOT revises policy for issue/renewal of NOC for sale/rent of Global Calling Cards of Foreign Operators in India
The revised terms & conditions have been finalized by DoT after deliberations on the Suo-motu Recommendations of TRAI on Sale/rent of International Roaming SIM Cards/ Global Calling Cards of foreign operators in India. Image Credit: Twitter(@DoT_India)
  • Country:
  • India

As part of the policy reforms initiated in telecom sector, the Department of Telecom (DOT) has issued the "Revised terms & conditions for issue/renewal of NOC for sale/rent of International Roaming SIM Cards/ Global Calling Cards of Foreign Operators in India". The revised terms & conditions have been finalized by DoT after deliberations on the Suo-motu Recommendations of TRAI on Sale/rent of International Roaming SIM Cards/ Global Calling Cards of foreign operators in India. The revised terms & conditions strengthens the mechanism to protect the interests of the Indian public visiting abroad and also streamlines the procedures in line with the other licenses/registrations.

The revised policy mandates the NOC holders to make provision for providing information regarding customer care service, contact details, escalation matrix, itemised bills, information related to tariff plans, services offered, etc. Provision has also been made to strengthen Billing and consumer grievance redressal mechanism to facilitate time bound resolution of grievance by the NOC holders with provision for Appellate Authority in DOT.

Further, the revised policy also streamlines the application process/ other procedures for the NOC holders in line with the other licenses/ registrations etc. in the DOT and to facilitate the resolution/ management of the issues of the NOCs holders.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022