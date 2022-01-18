DSP Investment Managers launches SIP-focused NFO

DSP Investment Managers on Tuesday announced the launch of what it claims to be the country's first SIP-focused new fund offer for its global innovation fund of fund.

The new fund will open on January 24 and close on February 7.

It will identify innovative companies that are likely to remain relevant for the long term. These include emerging innovation themes like metaverse, semiconductors, blockchain, 5G, gene technology, artificial intelligence, space exploration, electric vehicles and robotics, Kalpen Parekh, Managing Director and Chief Executive of DSP Investment Managers, said in a statement.

On the rationale for the launch, it said currently there are very limited opportunities in the domestic space to participate in these emerging sectors.

Systematic Investment Plans or SIPs have been growing rapidly for many years now with an average monthly inflows of around Rs 12,000 crore. But SIP flows in global fund of funds are just around Rs 200 crore of the total amount.

The NFO will invest in companies like Amazon, Tesla, Apple, and Google.

The underlying funds for its global innovation fund of fund include iShares PHLX semiconductor ETF, BGF world tech fund D2 USD iShares Nasdaq 100 UCITS ETF and Nikko AM ARK disruptive innovation fund.

