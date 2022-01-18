Left Menu

JD, Shopify venture to help US merchants sell in China

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 18-01-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 17:42 IST
JD.com Inc., China's biggest online retailer, and Canadian e-commerce service Shopify launched a venture Tuesday to give independent US merchants access to JD.com's 550 million customers.

The companies said the tie-up would allow US brands to start selling in China in three to four weeks compared with up to a year typically required to launch cross-border sales.

The service will take advantage of JD's network of 1,300 warehouse and 200,000 delivery personnel in China, the companies said. They said it will provide translation and other support.

JD.com reported sales rose 33% over a year earlier to 218.7 billion yuan ($34.4 billion) in its latest quarter.

