Specs for Lenovo Legion Y90 leaked

A new Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming phone is expected to be launched soon and it's rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 16:15 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A new Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming phone is expected to be launched soon and it's rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. According to GSM Arena, a new key specs dump for the device is now available from a trusted Chinese tipster and it gives some more insight into the alleged setup for the gaming phone.

The phone will launch with a 144Hz 6.92-inch AMOLED screen with and 720Hz touch sampling rate. It will also bring a beefy 5,500 mAh battery with 68W charging though it remains to be seen if Lenovo is bringing back the dual USB-C ports of its predecessor which allowed for up to 90W charging speeds.

Legion Y90 will come with up to 18GB RAM and 512GB storage. It will feature dual X-axis vibration motors and an asymmetrical rear design similar to the Legion 2 series, as per GSM Arena. Last year, Lenovo had a Pro version so people would expect to see if there will be a Y90 Pro model this time around. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

