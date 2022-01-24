The Popularity of Mobile Gaming

Due to the increased usage of mobile devices and the enhanced performance of smartphones, the mobile gaming sector became one of the most popular and the highest-grossing sectors in the gaming industry. In fact, in 2020, mobile games generated almost 50% of the global video gaming revenue. In this article, we will explore the main factors that popularized mobile gaming.

Accessibility

The number one factor that propelled the rise of mobile gaming is the convenience offered by the smartphone. In the past, if you wanted to play any game, you needed to invest in a game console or purchase the game and download it on your computer.

It was a more tedious process because it required you to wait for the game to download; you also needed a good desktop device in order to play the latest video games. However, with the introduction of smartphones, it was no longer necessary for users to have a computer in order to play the latest games. Today, they can simply pull out their smartphone from their pocket and instantly download any game from the App Store or Google Play on their device.

This also applies to other gaming sectors like the iGaming industry, which also provides an array of games that are optimized for mobile use. In other words, if you're interested in playing casino games, you would easily find mobile-optimized casinos that offer a great range of games. For instance, on reputable sites like uudetkasinot.com, you can compare different casinos and what they offer directly from your smartphone.

Affordability

Another important factor that promoted the growth of the mobile gaming sector is the affordability of mobile games. Namely, users can access a huge collection of free mobile games. Even though some developers might include in-app purchases and ads because the titles are available free of charge, you can still play the game for free or at least enjoy some aspects of it for free. So, for most users that want to play a mobile version, for example, of a game console title or just want to play for fun, there are more than enough free choices in different genres and subgenres.

In addition, there are mobile games which come at a price. However, the price isn't as high as the average price of video games again. The operational costs for developing mobile games are smaller compared to those for video games. As a result, the average price for a mobile game is, in fact, is around $10.

Variety of Games

The popularity of mobile games drew in different audiences of users that previously weren't keen on playing video games in their spare time. Due to the convenience of mobile gaming, as you can simply play any game you want on the move, there is a surge of popularity of hyper-casual games which have a simple layout and interface and are easy to play for the users. Most importantly, the games are fun. Anyone could play them with them regardless of their skills.

