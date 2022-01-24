Japan's border closure to combat COVID-19 'unrealistic' - business lobby head

Japan's business lobby head Masakazu Tokura said on Monday it was "unrealistic" for the government to ban the entry of foreigners with the new Omicron coronavirus variant that has become prevalent within the country.

Tokura, who is chairman of the Japan Business Federation, made the comment in a regular news conference.

