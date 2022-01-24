Left Menu

Japan's border closure to combat COVID-19 'unrealistic' - business lobby head

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-01-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 12:33 IST
Japan's border closure to combat COVID-19 'unrealistic' - business lobby head
Masakazu Tokura Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's business lobby head Masakazu Tokura said on Monday it was "unrealistic" for the government to ban the entry of foreigners with the new Omicron coronavirus variant that has become prevalent within the country.

Tokura, who is chairman of the Japan Business Federation, made the comment in a regular news conference.

Also Read: U.S. bases in Japan to come under tighter COVID-19 controls

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global
4
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022