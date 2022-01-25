Samsung launches new security IC solution for biometric payment cards

Samsung today unveiled a new fingerprint security IC solution with enhanced security features for biometric payment cards. The new solution - S3B512C - combines a fingerprint sensor, Secure Element and Secure Processor in one chip, thereby reducing the number of chips required and optimizing card design processes for biometric payment cards.

According to Samsung, the S3B512C reads biometric information via a fingerprint sensor, stores and authenticates encrypted data with a tamper-proof SE, and analyzes and processes data with a Secure Processor, allowing for faster and safer interactions when making purchases.

With biometric authentication, the new Samsung solution eliminates the need to enter a PIN on a keypad and also prevents fraudulent transactions made with lost or stolen cards as it verifies the cardholder's identity using a unique and securely stored fingerprint.

The Samsung S3B512C is EMVCo and Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level (CC EAL) 6+ certified and performs in line with Mastercard's latest Biometric Evaluation Plan Summary (BEPS) specifications for biometric payment cards.