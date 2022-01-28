Left Menu

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-01-2022 13:09 IST
China regulator issues draft rules for cyberspace content providers
  • China

China's cyberspace regulator issued draft rules on Friday for content providers that use deep learning and virtual reality technology, the latest measure to mold cyberspace that promotes socialist values and upholds Beijing's policies. The rules are aimed at further regulating technologies such as those using algorithms to generate and modify text, audio, images, and videos, according to documents published on the website of the Cyberspace Administration of China.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

