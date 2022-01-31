Deutsche Telekom extends campus network portfolio; adds fully private 5G SA solution

Deutsche Telekom has expanded its campus network portfolio, with the German telco now offering a new 5G campus network to business customers based on 5G standalone (SA) technology from Ericsson, the latter announced on Monday.

Powered by the Ericsson Private 5G portfolio, the new 5G SA Campus network operates completely separated from the public mobile network, ensuring that sensitive data remains exclusively within the local campus network whilst enabling simple and fast processing of data via the private network. It operates on frequencies in the 3.7 to 3.8 GHz range that are specifically allocated to the enterprise.

"Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson share a long-standing partnership in innovation, technology and services. Together, we offer secure, reliable and high-performance network solutions tailored to the specific business needs of our customers," said Arun Bansal, Executive Vice President and Head of Market Area Europe & Latin America at Ericsson.

The German telco has been offering campus network solutions for enterprises since the beginning of 2019 based on 5G non-standalone technology or LTE.

With the new private 5G SA Campus network, the company is expanding its business customer offering with the next development stage of 5G. The solution is being launched in Germany from now on as "Campus-Netz Private" and is also offered to business customers in other European countries.

Interested business customers can test their own use cases on site using mobile Campus 5G SA test systems, Ericsson said in a press release.

When it comes to digitalization, industry and SMEs need a reliable partner. Together with Ericsson, we help business customers in every industry to increase their productivity and exploit their full potential using 5G standalone technology. Hagen Rickmann, Managing Director Business Customers at Telekom Deutschland GmbH.

5G Standalone supports high-performance & safety-critical applications such as fast data transmission rates, maximum network capacity and highly reliable connectivity with low latency.