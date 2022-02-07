Asus ROG Phone II gets January 2022 security patch

Asus is rolling out a new software update to the ROG Phone II with the January 2022 Android security patch. The latest update also improves the thermal experience when playing the Games on the 2019 flagship.

Today's update brings the firmware to version 18.0210.2201.211 and is rolling out to the worldwide units of the Asus ROG Phone II.

Below are the release notes:

Improved the thermal experience when playing the Games Updated Android Security patch to 2022-Jan-01

If you haven't received the update notification yet, check it manually by heading over to your phone's Settings > System > System Updates.

Asus ROG Phone II: Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone II has a 6.59 -inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla 6 Glass protection. The device comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and facial recognition technology for a quick and secure unlocking experience.

Under the hood, the phone features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus Mobile Platform coupled with Adreno 640 GPU and 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone is offered with up to 512GB of onboard UFS 3.0 storage.

In terms of optics, the Asus ROG Phone II houses a dual rear camera system with a Sony flagship IMX586 48-megapixel primary image sensor, followed by a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera with 125-degrees of field-of-view. The rear camera supports electronic image stabilization (EIS), AI Scene Detection and other features. On the front, there is a 24-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and 77.9-degrees field-of-view.

The Asus ROG Phone II is equipped with a 6000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0 and PD Charging technology. On the audio front, the phone comes with dual front-facing speakers with DTS:X Ultra support; Stereo speaker with dual NXP TFA9874 smart amplifier, Quad microphones with ASUS Noise Reduction Technology. Connectivity features onboard the phone include an integrated 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2x2 MIMO); WLAN 802.11ad 60GHz; Bluetooth V 5.0; GPS; Wi-Fi direct, NFC and a 3.5mm headphone jack.