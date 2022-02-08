Left Menu

Xbox Share button to soon get more customizable

American tech giant Microsoft will soon be allowing Xbox Series X / S owners to fully customize the Share button on their controllers.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 23:13 IST
Xbox Share button to soon get more customizable
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American tech giant Microsoft will soon be allowing Xbox Series X / S owners to fully customize the Share button on their controllers. According to The verge, while users have been able to use the Xbox Share button to create screenshots or game clips, they'll soon be able to map it to lots of Xbox features including controlling the TV volume, accessing search, or switching on Night Mode.

Xbox Insider testers in the Alpha and Skip-Ahead Alpha rings can now access a new controller firmware update that enables the new customization for the Xbox Share button. The new customization options make the Xbox Share button a lot more useful, particular because Microsoft's game clip and screenshot sharing system is still incredibly slow to upload and access.

Microsoft has been testing a new way to share clips and screenshots via the web, which will hopefully improve things. As per The Verge, this new Share button functionality is only available to testers right now, but is expected to appear for all Xbox Series X / S owners in the coming months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Many babies of mRNA-vaccinated moms have antibodies at 6 months; Moderate COVID tied to higher childbirth risks

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022