YES Establishes Engineering, Design and Sales Presence in India

Ankineedu Velaga to Lead YES India as Country Head and Managing Director FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and ''More-than-Moore'' applications, today announced that it has set up Engineering Centers of Excellence at two locations in India: Coimbatore and Bangalore. A sales office will also be located in the Bangalore area.

''It is no secret that high-caliber engineering expertise is in high demand in Silicon Valley,'' said Ramakanth Alapati, Chairman and CEO of YES. ''Our company's rapid growth has inspired us to widen our technical recruitment efforts to include global engineering talent powerhouses like India. In addition, we feel there is a strong market for reliable, cost-effective YES systems within India's domestic semiconductor industry.'' Leading YES's efforts in India will be Dr. Ankineedu Velaga, a high-tech engineering executive with more than 35 years of experience spanning engineering and fab operations, customer interaction and retention, and business development support in the US and Asia.

''Ankineedu's experience in driving teams to improve processes will be a great resource for YES as we scale to meet the challenges of worldwide growth. We will be looking to him to draw upon his impressive track record of building organizations to develop complex semiconductor capital equipment as well as leading organizations to achieve better process development, yields, process control, cycle time, cost, and product quality,'' said Rezwan Lateef, President of YES.

Dr. Velaga has held leadership roles with BRIDG, imec, SilTerra, Applied Materials, Avago, and Lucent (among others), and his global management experience extends from the US and the European Union to Malaysia and Singapore. His educational background includes a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Arkansas, an M.S. in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Madras, and a B.S in Chemical Engineering from the Regional Engineering College in Warangal, India.

''I am pleased and honored to be embarking on this exciting endeavor with YES,'' commented Velaga. ''We expect to build our India team quickly, and I look forward to talking with high-potential candidates. To see our current job postings for YES India, please visit Careers at Yield Engineering Systems and scroll down to the 'YES India' heading. If you don't see a job there at the moment that aligns with your skills and interests, but you are a qualified candidate with a technical background and semiconductor experience, I encourage you to submit your resumé to careers@yieldengineering.com and include 'YES India' in the subject line.'' About YES YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.) is a preferred provider of high-tech, cost-effective equipment for transforming surfaces, materials, and interfaces. The company's product lines include thermal processing systems, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) systems, plasma etching tools, and wet process equipment used for the precise surface modification of semiconductor substrates, semiconductor and MEMS devices, and biodevices. With YES, customers ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies can create and volume-produce products in a wide range of markets, including Advanced Packaging, MEMS, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality and Life Sciences. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing global presence. For more information, please visit www.yieldengineering.com.

