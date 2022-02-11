David Clark releases digital technologies sector draft for consultation

Digital Economy and Communications Minister David Clark has today released the digital technologies sector draft Industry Transformation Plan for consultation, which will see the digital technologies sector fulfil its full growth potential while continuing to generate high paying jobs and high value export revenue to help accelerate our economic recovery.

"Despite the ongoing impact of COVID-19, the digital technologies sector is thriving, growing at nearly twice the rate of the general economy. It is now a major exporter for New Zealand and contributed $6.6 billion to the economy in 2019," David Clark said.

"This ITP is a way we can collaborate with the industry to help lift productivity, increase exports and further employment opportunities. We are aware the tech sector is a transition industry for New Zealand, and we need to support the industry to grow.

"Creating strong foundations, taking advantage of accelerated growth opportunities, and building Māori participation in the sector are the priorities for this plan.

"The industry has made it clear that in order for the sector to grow, it needs to be able to access the right people. Historically there has been a "skills mismatch". The key to our future success is training our workforce with the right skills. If we want to train world-class tech experts, they need to be learning from the best.

"That's why, at the end of last year, I announced border class exceptions for 600 much-needed tech specialists to enter New Zealand and relieve some of the pressure on our tech firms.

"We're honing in on areas including software development, product managers, cyber security and interactive media. An industry commitment to growing local talent is also part of the ITP.

"I'm proud to release this draft ITP today. I look forward to hearing from the sector and other interested parties on shaping the final plan so that it achieves success in addressing both the short-term and long-term opportunities and challenges for the sector," David Clark said.

More information and details on how to have your say on the draft ITP and action plan is available on MBIE's website.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)