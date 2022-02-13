Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shares dive

California-based launch service Astra Space Inc suffered a major blow in its quest to join the burgeoning club of new ventures partnering with NASA, as its rocket failed on Thursday to deliver the startup's first commercial payload to orbit. Shares of Astra Space, which went public in July, tumbled on news of the setback, dropping by as much as 38% during Thursday trading on the Nasdaq to an all-time low of $3.25. They closed at $3.91, down 26%.

Spreading version of Omicron resists all but one drug; T cell defense vs Omicron deficient in some

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Spreading version of Omicron resists all but one new drug

SpaceX chief Elon Musk 'highly confident' his Starship will reach orbit this year

Elon Musk said on Thursday he was "highly confident" his new SpaceX Starship, designed for voyages to the moon and Mars, will reach Earth orbit for the first time this year, despite a host of technical and regulatory hurdles yet to be overcome. The billionaire SpaceX founder and CEO addressed a throng of news media and supporters at his company's "Starbase" facility in Boca Chica, Texas, for a presentation that combined a high-tech pep rally with big-screen videos and a question-and-answer session.

