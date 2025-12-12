Left Menu

Market Jitters: AI Bubble Concerns Shake S&P 500 and Nasdaq

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced declines on concerns over Broadcom's results suggesting an AI bubble. Despite this, the Dow Jones saw an uptick. Markets are reacting to Federal Reserve's unexpected signals on 2026 rate cuts, influencing investor sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:05 IST
The trading week closed on a cautious note as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices opened lower. Broadcom's recent performance results have amplified investor worries about a potential AI-driven economic bubble. This unease overshadowed the otherwise optimistic sentiments following the U.S. Federal Reserve's unexpectedly mild stance on prospective 2026 interest rate adjustments.

Despite the turmoil affecting tech-heavy indices, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 102.80 points, marking a 0.21% increase to reach 48,806.81 at 09:30 a.m. ET. This contrasted with the S&P 500 dipping by 10.85 points to 6,890.37, and the Nasdaq Composite falling by 105.00 points, closing at 23,491.12.

Market analysts focus on the mixed signals from economic data and corporate earnings, as concerns about an AI bubble are weighed against more flexible Federal Reserve policies on rate cuts several years down the line. Such factors are compounded by ongoing global market uncertainties, influencing broader economic strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

