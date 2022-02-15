Poland says gap between Russia and West can be narrowed
Divisions between Russia and the West can be reduced, Poland's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Tuesday after talks with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.
"My talks today with the minister (Lavrov) allow me to believe that thanks to these multidimensional efforts, despite the international tension, the gap between our positions... has a chance to be narrowed," said Rau, chairman-in-office of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).
