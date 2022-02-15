Left Menu

Poland says gap between Russia and West can be narrowed

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 15-02-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 16:43 IST
Poland says gap between Russia and West can be narrowed
Zbigniew Rau Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Poland

Divisions between Russia and the West can be reduced, Poland's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Tuesday after talks with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

"My talks today with the minister (Lavrov) allow me to believe that thanks to these multidimensional efforts, despite the international tension, the gap between our positions... has a chance to be narrowed," said Rau, chairman-in-office of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
3
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
4
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022