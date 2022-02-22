Karan Johar Graces the Cover of Lifestyle Asia India

India Bollywood filmmaker, television personality, and fashion icon Karan Johar featured in Lifestyle Asia India's second digital cover. The exclusive photoshoot features Karan wearing some of the most fashionable outfits from his wardrobe.

Gracing the cover in a limited-edition piece from the Gucci X Balenciaga Hacker collection, Karan sat down with Lifestyle Asia India's Editor-in-Chief, Rahul Gangwani, to discuss his love of fashion and the people who have influenced his style and fashion choices throughout his career.

"I'm thrilled to have had this special chat with Karan for this month's cover, an icon who has shaped the Indian and fashion industry with his ever-evolving style. For Lifestyle Asia's audience, keeping up with trends is always important – making Karan the perfect cover star for our readers," said Rahul Gangwani, Editor-in-Chief of Lifestyle Asia India.

As part of the brand's value proposition of providing readers with exclusive access to the good life, Lifestyle Asia India will roll out digital covers monthly, featuring exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in Bollywood.

The brand's inaugural cover was unveiled last month and featured Bollywood superstar, producer, and philanthropist Deepika Padukone.

About Lifestyle Asia Lifestyle Asia is a digital pioneer established in 2006. First launched in Hong Kong, the brand went on to anchor its brand in Singapore, Malaysia, Bangkok, and India. Lifestyle Asia India is the most recent country for the brand, launching in 2018 and covering everything pertaining to travel, dining, fashion, living, beauty, culture, motoring, and more. An essential, millennial-friendly guide, Lifestyle Asia India provides readers with access to living the good life. About Burda Media India Burda Media India is one of the largest international magazine publishing companies in India, with over 150 employees working in offices across New Delhi and Mumbai. Catering to audiences in the luxury, lifestyle, and special-interest segments, Burda Media India's brand portfolio includes Travel+Leisure India & South Asia, Lifestyle Asia India, Architecture+Design, and Discover India. In addition to its portfolio of brands, Burda Media India also creates customized content solutions on behalf of clients such as Microsoft, DLF, Bureau of Indian Standards, and India's most premium airline Vistara. Burda Media India is a subsidiary of German company Hubert Burda Media. Together, the group has an annual turnover of approximately 2.60 billion Euros achieved from over 600 media brands and titles published worldwide. To View, the Image, Click on the Link Below: Bollywood filmmaker, television personality, and fashion icon Karan Johar Graces the Cover of Lifestyle Asia India

