NTT East taps Samsung for private 5G network expansion in Japan

Japanese telecom company NTT East has tapped Samsung for private 5G network expansion in the country. The partnership is aimed at offering more stable, secure connectivity, and greater business opportunities for enterprises, the latter announced on Tuesday.

"We're proud to support NTT East in the expansion of Local 5G, which will impact a range of industries including agriculture, manufacturing and transportation," said Woojune Kim, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Sales & Marketing, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung and NTT East have successfully completed a 5G Standalone (SA) technological verification, in which they achieved increased uplink throughput by optimizing uplink and downlink allocation ratio in the latter's Research Facility - a key enabler for advanced services that require high data transmission.

This verification was conducted using NTT East's 4.8 – 4.9GHz spectrum, a frequency band dedicated to the Local 5G networks initiative in Japan.

Samsung's end-to-end 5G solutions - including its outdoor radio units, baseband unit and 5G SA Core - were used in the verification. HPE's software was also used to ensure security in the network.

Commercial private 5G network services will roll out to enterprise customers starting in the second quarter of this year.

We are excited to advance in accelerating our private 5G network expansion in Japan. In continuing our collaboration with Samsung, we look to deliver the most innovative 5G services and transformative experiences possible for our enterprise customers, tailored to their specific needs. Riaki Hoshino, Senior Vice President & Executive Officer at NTT EastSource Title

NTT East provides services in the east area of Japan.