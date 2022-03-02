Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp names Reema Jain as Chief Information & Digital Officer

The countrys largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it has appointed Reema Jain as the new Chief Information Digital Officer to lead the technology-driven business transformation.She will strengthen the companys initiatives such as IT-related infrastructure, strategic planning, aligning digital strategies including the usage of new-age technologies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 17:13 IST
Hero MotoCorp names Reema Jain as Chief Information & Digital Officer
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@HeroMotoCorp)
  • Country:
  • India

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it has appointed Reema Jain as the new Chief Information & Digital Officer to lead the technology-driven business transformation.

She will strengthen the company's initiatives such as IT-related infrastructure, strategic planning, aligning digital strategies including the usage of new-age technologies. Jain will directly report to Pawan Munjal, Chairman, and CEO, Hero MotoCorp.

''As we are in the midst of a transformation, this newly created position marks an important milestone in our digital journey. Reema's addition to the team will help us lead the digital acceleration and leverage technology to augment our innovation ecosystem together with our customers and partners,'' Hero MotoCorp Chief Operating Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer Mike Clarke said in a statement.

A well-known name in the technology industry, Jain most recently served as Chief Digital Officer at Vodafone India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022