OxygenOS 12 Closed Beta Test begins for OnePlus 7/7T series and Nord 2

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 19:43 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus
OnePlus is kicking off the OxygenOS 12 Closed Beta Test for OnePlus 7/7 Pro and OnePlus 7T/7T Pro and Nord 2 (except PacMan Edition) in India. The company is currently recruiting closed beta testers to get a taste of the OxygenOS 12 in advance.

Announcing the OxygenOS 12 CBT programs, OnePlus said that it will invite closed beta testers who meet the following requirements:

  • You are using India variants of the devices
  • You are an active OnePlus Community member
  • You are willing to regularly communicate and report issues/suggestions to the OnePlus team on Telegram
  • The CBT version is not the stable version, which is still in development. After updating to the CBT version, you'll remain to be patient and tolerate its instability and accept all risks which might be caused by it

If you meet these requirements, you can apply for the CBT program. As always limited seats are available.

"The Closed Beta Program offers us an opportunity to listen to your feedback and refine or revise our product strategy based on it. During this period, we will go through your valuable feedback, coordinate with the development team and address reported bugs. Ultimately, this will give all our users an even better OxygenOS experience," OnePlus said.

You can find more information here.

